The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford Sells 2,868 Shares

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:DIS opened at $157.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.70. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $286.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.