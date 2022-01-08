TheStreet Lowers Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $115.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.51. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $50.48.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 26.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 48.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

