THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on THKLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup cut THK from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, THK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

THKLY stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. THK has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

THK Company Profile

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

