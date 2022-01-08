Thorstarter (XRUNE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. Thorstarter has a market cap of $15.71 million and $1.13 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00059908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00076820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.54 or 0.07610927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00075090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,860.68 or 0.99794663 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thorstarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

