thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.52 ($15.36).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKA. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.01) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.20 ($12.73) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

FRA:TKA traded up €0.15 ($0.17) on Friday, hitting €10.24 ($11.64). The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,380 shares. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($30.69). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.06.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

