Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 3,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 11,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.