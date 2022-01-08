Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tivity Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Tivity Health by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Tivity Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

