TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.0523 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $86,198.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,764.80 or 0.99897975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00088939 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00033435 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00038863 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.17 or 0.00782571 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.