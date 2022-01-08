TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. TopBuild reported sales of $721.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TopBuild by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TopBuild by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD traded down $20.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.82. The stock had a trading volume of 443,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,830. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.26 and its 200 day moving average is $232.27. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.52.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

