TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $273.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.63.

A number of analysts have commented on BLD shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $241.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.27. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 88.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

