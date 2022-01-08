Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Hits $27.62 on Major Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $27.62 or 0.00067856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $30.37 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00057456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00075082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.44 or 0.07411188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,662.88 or 0.99906072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00070830 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

