Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMTNF. lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of Toromont Industries stock remained flat at $$88.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.