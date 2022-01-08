Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMTNF shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS TMTNF remained flat at $$88.28 during trading on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

