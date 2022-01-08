Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.13% of Cerner worth $27,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,058,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 129,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Cerner by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Cerner stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.32. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

