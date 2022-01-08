Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 147,885 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 458.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,885 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $20,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,696,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,845,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.73.

NET opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -152.85 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.52.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $9,205,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,625 shares of company stock valued at $128,989,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

