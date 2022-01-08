Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of AutoZone worth $21,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO opened at $2,014.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,931.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,727.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,969.29.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

