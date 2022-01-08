Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,479 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $23,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 28.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.75.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $347.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.44 and its 200-day moving average is $347.50. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.56 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.