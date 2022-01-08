Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 17,863 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,863 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $22,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.43.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW opened at $191.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.49 and a 200-day moving average of $205.85. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.09 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

