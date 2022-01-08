Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 27,874 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,874 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $18,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 282.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Robert Half International by 30.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.08. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.