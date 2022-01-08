Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 43,698 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,698 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $34,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,100,000 after acquiring an additional 286,196 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,556,000 after acquiring an additional 300,152 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,633,000 after acquiring an additional 520,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.73.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE opened at $133.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average of $125.38. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

