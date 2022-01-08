Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 78,189 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,189 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Welltower worth $19,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 8,265.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Welltower by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after acquiring an additional 57,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 40.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,164,000 after acquiring an additional 811,101 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,069,000 after acquiring an additional 72,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.83 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.45, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

