TotemFi One Day Trading Volume Hits $18,495.00 (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $885,479.97 and approximately $18,495.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00081805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.96 or 0.07398394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,885.13 or 0.99770355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006743 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

