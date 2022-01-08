TPI Fund Managers Ltd Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 4.0% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $470.47 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $443.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

