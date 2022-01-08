Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $250.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tractor Supply have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has a robust surprise trend that continued in the third quarter of 2021. The quarter marked the seventh straight quarter of earnings surprise and sixth consecutive sales beat. Both the top and bottom line grew year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results gained from strength in the Life Out Here Strategy and healthy customer trends. Also, sturdy demand for everyday merchandise including consumable, usable and edible products as well as robust summer seasonal categories contributed to comps growth. All the geographic regions and key merchandising categories performed well. It raised view for 2021. However, higher costs, including product inflation and freight, remain headwinds. Uncertainties relating to the pandemic are also concerns.”

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.48.

TSCO stock opened at $228.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $139.11 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.