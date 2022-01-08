Traders Buy High Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cameco stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

