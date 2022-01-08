Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) PT Lowered to €30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($38.64) to €30.00 ($34.09) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Traton in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

TRATF stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Traton has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

