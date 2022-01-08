Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 16,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 29,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

TPRKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

