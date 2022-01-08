Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 369 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BOK Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BOK Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in BOK Financial by 63.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $111.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day moving average of $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.44. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $112.42.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.