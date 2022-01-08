Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.04. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COLM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

