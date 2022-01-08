Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Switch by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 65,425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Switch by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Switch by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWCH. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $2,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,351,679 shares of company stock valued at $34,417,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWCH opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.29 and a beta of 0.68. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.