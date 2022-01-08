Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in frontdoor by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in frontdoor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in frontdoor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in frontdoor by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTDR opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

