Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 39 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,029.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,038.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,086.89.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

