Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 285,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 178,477 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 55,209 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 57,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

SC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.