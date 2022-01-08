Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JBGS opened at $30.76 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBGS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

