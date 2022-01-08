Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $123.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.18.

Several research firms have commented on TREX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 6.1% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 54.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Trex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 23.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex stock traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.48. Trex has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

