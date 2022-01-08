Trias Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00059891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.