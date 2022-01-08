Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.94.

OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $18.12 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $493.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Michael Zacharia bought 1,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at $821,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 32.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 157,228 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 80.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 296,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 132,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at about $12,773,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Capital (TRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.