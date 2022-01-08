Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $493.55 million and a PE ratio of 5.21.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 117.60%. The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Zacharia bought 1,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at $821,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 32.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 157,228 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 80.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 296,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 132,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at about $12,773,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

