TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,500 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 624,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 203,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.