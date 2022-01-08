Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stock Position Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tronox were worth $36,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 234,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 401,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,226.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

NYSE:TROX opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on TROX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.