Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

