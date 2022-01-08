Truist Financial Corp Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703,396 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 455,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,248 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHB opened at $19.20 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47.

