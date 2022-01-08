Truist Securities Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $520.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $488.98.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $363.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $446.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 126.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $211,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

