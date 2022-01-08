Truist Securities Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $575.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $520.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $497.78.

UNH stock opened at $458.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $468.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.37.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after buying an additional 81,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

