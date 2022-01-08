TrustToken Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, TrustToken has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00059891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005553 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

