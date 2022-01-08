TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.37.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Shares of TSP stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.