Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of NYSE:TUYA opened at $5.44 on Friday. Tuya has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tuya will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,135,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 651.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,392 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 3,120,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

