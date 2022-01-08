Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report sales of $11.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.55 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $50.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.13 billion to $51.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.51 billion to $52.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $91.69. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

