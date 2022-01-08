Ubex (UBEX) Market Cap Reaches $635,904.21

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $635,904.21 and $250,395.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.92 or 0.00357406 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

