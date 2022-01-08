UBS Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €52.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PHIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.26 ($52.57).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.